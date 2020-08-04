Tech Talk: Derek Uchman reviews BBQ gadgets

Barbecues are perfect for get-togethers in these socially isolated times. But don’t be limited to burgers and sausages. Here we look at three gadgets which will put a new slant on your outdoor culinary expertise.

£109.69

Going on a walk with the family? Then the Onja may just be the fellow for you. It’s essentially a two-burner camping stove, but it folds down to a backpack. It’s not the most comfortable thing to lug about, but is ideal for picnics. It runs off lightweight gas canisters which won’t add much to the overall weight, and integrated into the lid is an extremely handy chopping board.

£329

Barbecues traditionally use high heat to cook things fast. However, this is for those who like to take life at a slower pace. It’s a hot smoker which will slowly cook bigger chunks of meat (such as brisket or pulled pork) over several hours, resulting in a melt-in-the-mouth dish. There’s an internal water reserve to keep temperatures even, and a hatch for adding briquettes.

£372.28

Oh my, this takes barbecuing to a new level. The Allstar is a gas grill and normally that would be a no-no for me – until I sampled the results. It uses a system Char-Broil call “True-infrared” (basically it produces a completely even temperature) and cooks steaks that were among the most tender I’ve tasted. Better still, the stand detaches, so you can sling it in the car for a picnic.