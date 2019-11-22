BBC tech show goes live at V&A

Tech lovers in Dundee were spoiled on Wednesday night as BBC’s Click performed a live show at the V&A.

Hundreds packed into the design museum to see presenters Kate Russell and Spencer Kelly record the show, with many audience members getting involved through polls and questions.

The event included various guests from at home and abroad, such as Dr Lynn Love and Dr Mona Bozdog from Abertay University, who gave a talk on video games and their relationship with society and Dundee.

A team of robots from Nasa which will be used in lunar exploration were also displayed at the performance, coming all the way from California.

A Hyundai team came from Korea to display their new car, the Hyundai Nexo, which is powered by hydrogen and reduces emissions on the go.

A V&A Dundee spokesman said: “We were delighted to welcome BBC Click Live to the museum, showcasing some amazing new technology being developed in Dundee, as well as new international developments in clean transport and space robotics.

“We’re very much looking forward to seeing the final programme, which will be broadcast to over 200 countries around the world later this year.”