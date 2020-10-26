BBC Scotland’s ‘Debate Night’ returns to Dundee

BBC Scotland’s ‘Debate Night’ is coming back to Dundee next month.

The political discussion show was broadcast from the city back in May, and now those behind the popular programme have announced another Dundee episode is due to be held a week on Wednesday.

‘Debate Night’ is a topical TV discussion programme, led by presenter Stephen Jardine, which allows audience members to ask questions to a panel of public figures and decision makers.

It tours around Scotland and is filmed in a different location every week, with the aim being to allow people up and down the country to ask questions and share stories that matter to them.

The panel will all need to stick to social distancing to comply with the coronavirus restrictions, and it will be a virtual audience with members of the public asking questions and leading the discussion via video link.

Presenter Stephen Jardine said: “’Debate Night’ is the only place where people are regularly able to put their questions and experiences directly to Scotland’s policymakers in their own words.

“Despite the restrictions in place we are determined to continue giving people the opportunity to question those in charge.”

Those who want to apply to be part of the virtual audience can do so online at www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight and then click on ‘join the audience’.

The programme makers say they are particularly keen to hear from business owners, those who have been self-isolating and those whose work has been affected by coronavirus who want to be part of the virtual audience.