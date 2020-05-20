BBC Scotland to hold ‘Debate Night’ with virtual Perth audience

Residents in Perth are asked to join BBC Scotland’s Debate Night virtual audience later this month.

The current affairs programme returned to television screens at the end of last month for a new series, and will see a panel of politicians and public figures taking questions from residents in Perthshire on Wednesday May 27.

However, due to lockdown, questions will be asked via video link with a virtual audience, with the programme’s usual practice of travelling to venues up and down the country being replaced by a “virtual” tour.

Those selected will be invited to ask their questions and debate with the panelists in the studio from the safety of their own home.

Stephen Jardine, presenter, said: “Debate Night is the only place where people are regularly able to put their questions and experiences directly to Scotland’s policymakers in their own words.

“Having a forum like this has scarcely been more important and despite the restrictions in place we are determined to continue giving people the opportunity to question those in charge.”

Those interested in applying to become a member of the virtual audience for ‘Debate Night’ can apply online at www.bbc.co.uk/send/u39873202