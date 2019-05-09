BBC sack Danny Baker for ‘racist’ tweet about royal baby

BBC have fired radio host Danny Baker after tweeting about the royal baby using a photo of a chimpanzee.

The broadcaster says he has been “fired” over his “stupid unthinking gag” on Twitter about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new baby.

Just got fired from @bbc5live.

For the record – it was red sauce. Always. — Danny Baker (@prodnose) May 9, 2019

The call to fire me from @bbc5live was a masterclass of pompous faux-gravity. Took a tone that said I actually meant that ridiculous tweet and the BBC must uphold blah blah blah. Literally threw me under the bus. Could hear the suits knees knocking. #Fuckem — Danny Baker (@prodnose) May 9, 2019

The now deleted tweet, which has been circulated on social media, showed an image of a couple holding hands with a chimpanzee dressed in clothes with the caption: “Royal Baby leaves hospital”.

The 5 live presenter was accused of mocking the duchess’s racial heritage.

Baker said: “Just got fired from @bbc5live.

“The call to fire me from @bbc5live was a masterclass of pompous faux-gravity. Took a tone that said I actually meant that ridiculous tweet and the BBC must uphold blah blah blah.

“Literally threw me under the bus. Could hear the suits knees knocking.”

The BBC has not yet confirmed his tweet.