BBC radio presenter apologises for on-air Santa Claus denial

Radio 4′s Nick Robinson has apologised to horrified listeners after suggesting live on air that Father Christmas is not real.

The presenter “confirmed” on Twitter that Santa Claus exists and that any claims to the contrary were “fake news”.

An apology – Father Christmas confirms that he is real. All suggestions to the contrary are fake news @BBCr4today — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) February 16, 2017

Speaking earlier in the day on the station’s Today programme, he said: “It’s like learning that Father Christmas isn’t real for the first time – I’m still in shock.”

He was responding to Charles Collingwood and Cara Courage, of BBC Radio 4 drama The Archers, who joined the show to promote a conference event delving into the true stories behind the plot lines.

A number of listeners replied to Nick’s tweet with some festive puns of their own.