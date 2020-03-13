BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee has been cancelled over coronavirus fears

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee has been scrapped over coronavirus fears.

The annual festival was due to take place over the late May bank holiday, with Dua Lipa and Harry Styles set to headline.

The decision follows advice from the Scottish Government, which says events of more than 500 people should be cancelled from next week.

An update on #BigWeekend Dundee 2020 pic.twitter.com/o0FO4YKAfk — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) March 13, 2020

A statement posted on social media said: “After careful consideration we have come to the decision that Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2020 in Dundee will not go ahead.

“This decision has been made in conjunction with our event partners, in line with the advice from the Scottish Government, and while we know fans looking forward to purchasing tickets will be disappointed, it is important that we prioritise the health and safety of all those involved.”

The news was announced on the radio this afternoon.

