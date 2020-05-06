BBC Radio 1 to hold virtual Big Weekend after Dundee event cancelled

BBC Radio 1 is set to hold a virtual Big Weekend later this month, after the festival, which was due to be held in Dundee, was cancelled.

The Big Weekend had been set to take place in Camperdown Park from Friday May 22 until Sunday May 24, with top acts such as Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris and Harry Styles set to perform.

However, with over 70,000 expected to attend the event, it was called off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Now the radio station is looking forward to holding a virtual Big Weekend instead.

Artist such as Sam Smith, Anne-Marie, Young T & Bugsey and Rita Ora have all confirmed they will be amongst the 50 artists who will play live sets from the safety of their own homes.

There will also be 50 of the most memorable performances from previous big weekends included in the virtual festival, such as Katy Perry’s set from Hull, and Miley Cyrus’s performance from Middlesborough.

Radio 1 breakfast host Greg James said: “I’m so pleased we can bring the listeners a brand new version of our Big Weekend this year.

“It’s our absolute favourite event of the year and we love saying thanks to our listeners for being such a big part of the radio station.

“It’ll be a great opportunity to re-live some of our favourite performances from over the years and although it’ll be a technical nightmare, having some new performances from artists’ houses will be great for everyone to have something fun to watch and listen to over the bank holiday weekend.

“And if it all goes wrong, we can just blame the pandemic and say that at least we tried.”

Fans will be able to listen to the virtual Big Weekend by tuning in to Radio 1, and full sets will be made available on BBC Sounds.