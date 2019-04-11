BBC presenter Jackie Bird, whose career began in Dundee, leaves Reporting Scotland

The BBC’s face of news in Scotland for the last three decades, Jackie Bird, has presented her final bulletin.

The presenter has been the main face of Reporting Scotland for the last 30 years. However last night she left the studios with all but a few close colleagues unaware that she’d presented her final programme.

“I’m not leaving the BBC, I’m just vacating the news desk,” she said. “I’ve been fortunate to cover most of the major news stories in Scotland over the last 30 years.

“I’ve been planning this for a while. I thought I’d give it until Brexit was sorted, but I fear I might have to stay for another 30 years,” she joked.

“I’ve been privileged to be involved in so many memorable news events, from seismic political changes to reporting live from Afghanistan. I’ve presented the programme from Washington to Westminster and last year anchoring from France on the centenary of the Armistice was an honour.

“None of this would have been possible without some tremendous colleagues – and it’s them that I will miss most, but it’s time to move on.”

The host, who shares presenting duties on Reporting Scotland with Sally Magnusson, also fronts many annual Scottish TV events such as Hogmanay, Children in Need and the World Pipe Band contest for the BBC, and says she wants to have more time to present, write and produce projects outwith News in future.

In particular she’s keen to get more involved in ad hoc current affairs specials which she has fronted in recent years.

Bird would like to become more involved in writing for both TV and radio she said.

“There’s never been a better time to get involved in new TV and radio programmes in Scotland but being committed to Reporting Scotland for so much of my working week simply didn’t allow me the time,” she said.

“I’m actually apprehensive about making such a big change – even last week I considered changing my mind and staying, but it’s something I have to do.”

BBC Scotland director Donalda MacKinnon said: “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Jackie for many years now and it’s been very reassuring for me and for many of us that she’s been at the helm of the country’s most watched news programme.

“She’s a brilliant journalist and multi-talented broadcaster who will, I hope, continue to work with us here at BBC Scotland.

“She was an inspiration to many female colleagues particularly during her earlier years when newsrooms were largely dominated by men. I am certain that she will continue to inspire and influence in all she does next.”

Jackie Bird was 17 when she started work for DC Thomson in Dundee working on teenage magazines and eventually became the pop editor at Jackie magazine.