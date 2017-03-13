The BBC has scheduled a treat for women on Mother’s Day – actor Tom Hardy reading a bedtime story.

Tom, 39, will be back on CBeebies, where the star’s previous efforts have been a surprise hit, although not necessarily with the channel’s target audience of pre-schoolers.

A new snap of Tom Hardy on CBeebies (BBC/PA)

Instead, adults have admitted switching over to the children’s TV channel to watch the heartthrob.

Now CBeebies has said the Taboo star will be back for Mother’s Day, reading a tale about an “angry little mouse”.

It has released a new snap of the Oscar-nominated actor, sitting next to a cuddly polar bear toy, against a library backdrop, and with a little toy white mouse poking out of his shirt pocket.

Tom Hardy (BBC/PA)

When Tom appeared on screen on New Year’s Eve and on Valentine’s Day, some mothers confessed to watching the story after their children were asleep.

Dunno where the kids have gone, but @kafbphotography is watching Tom Hardy tell a bedtime story! pic.twitter.com/IdZ5XDallw — Shane Bayliss (@shanebayliss) February 25, 2017

Tom follows in the footsteps of actors David Hasselhoff, Damian Lewis, Sir Derek Jacobi, James McAvoy and former Doctor Who star David Tennant, as well as astronaut Tim Peake, in signing up for the CBeebies slot.

On New Year’s Eve, the Mad Max: Fury Road star snuggled on the sofa with his rescue dog, Woodstock, to read You Must Bring A Hat, by Simon Philip and Kate Hindley.

He will read There’s A Bear On My Chair, by Ross Collins, the “hilarious story about an angry little mouse who is desperately trying to move a bear from his chair”, on Mother’s Day.

It will air on Sunday March 26 from 6.50pm to 7pm.