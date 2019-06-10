BBC confirms plans to axe free TV licences for over-75s from 2020

A free TV Licence will only be available to households with someone aged over 75 who receives Pension Credit from June 2020, the BBC has announced.

The BBC posted a tweet which explained: “From June 2020 any household with someone aged over 75 who receives Pension Credit will be eligible for a free TV licence funded by the BBC.

“This means: Those least able to pay will still get a free licence

“Viewers & listeners will still receive the best programmes and services that the BBC can provide.”

The decision follows a consultation with 190,000 people, in which 52% were in favour of abolishing free licences.