Bayne’s in Broughty Ferry to close on Christmas Eve after 21 years

Broughty Ferry bakery Bayne’s will close on Christmas Eve after 21 years in business.

Bosses at the popular shop, located on Brook Street, confirmed the news, saying the decision was taken to close after the lease came to an end.

It marks the end of more than two decades in the Ferry for the Fife-based bakery, which boasts stores in other locations in the city such as Crichton Street and Lochee High Street.

No jobs will be lost through the closure, with all staff being redeployed elsewhere in the city.

And the company has said it does not intend to close any other shops.

Elliot Johnston, head of retail operation and sales at Bayne’s, said: “I can confirm we are sad to say we will cease trading from our Broughty Ferry shop on Thursday December 24 at 3pm.

“Our lease has come to an end after 21 years and we have taken the decision to close but we would like to take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers.

“We are pleased to announce that our colleagues have all been offered alternative employment in other shops within the area.

“We also have no plans to close any of our other shops and in fact have recently opened new shops in Airdrie and Wishaw and have plans for future openings in 2021.”

Loyal customers were left gutted by the news, with one saying: “It’s a shame that it’s closing because it’s a popular place in the Ferry.

“Obviously I think Covid-19 has had an impact on the decision – maybe takings aren’t quite what they were before the pandemic.

“I don’t believe any staff will lose their jobs which is about the only positive to the situation.

“For it to close on Christmas Eve – which is obviously a busy time of year – is also a strange decision.”