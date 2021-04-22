Bay City Rollers frontman Les McKeown dies at 65

Les McKeown, the former lead singer of Scottish pop sensations the Bay City Rollers, has died at the age of 65.

The news was broken on the Bay City Rollers starring Les McKeown Facebook page, in a post signed off by the singer’s wife and daughter.

It said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father Leslie Richard McKeown.

“Leslie died suddenly at home on Tuesday 20 April 2021.

“We are currently making arrangements for his funeral.

“We thank you and ask for privacy after the shock of our profound loss.”

It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father Leslie Richard McKeown. Leslie… Posted by Bay City Rollers starring Les McKeown on Thursday, April 22, 2021

The Edinburgh-based band was best known for massive seventies hits including Shang-a-lang, Bye Bye Baby and Give a Little Love.

Famed for their style – including distinctive tartan trousers – the band achieved ten UK number one singles between 1971 and 1976 and sparked ‘Rollermania’ through their enormous popularity.