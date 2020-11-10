Bauble of Hope campaign to help support vulnerable kids in Tayside

Thousands of festive baubles are to bring hope to children and families across Dundee and beyond this Christmas.

The Bauble of Hope campaign was launched by Help for Kids and Women’s Business Station on Monday.

The organisations are now inviting members of the public and businesses to buy or gift a keepsake bauble, with a message of hope to mark the end of a challenging year, with the profits going to help vulnerable children.

‘Get creative and brighten someone’s day’

Stacey Wallace, charity manager for Help for Kids, said, “We are absolutely delighted to be teaming up with Women’s Business Station on this campaign.

“Yes, this year has been particularly tough but we’ve also seen generosity and kindness on a whole new level so let’s take that community spirit and create lasting memories for the right reasons.

“As we approach Christmas, these baubles of hope are an ideal way to get creative and brighten someone’s day.

“Whether a neighbour who’s been shielding, a grandparent we can’t visit or a child we don’t even know, these keepsake baubles will be a welcome treasure for anyone needing a little extra positivity this festive season.”

Priced at £5.95, the sealed pack contains festive stencils and pens to personalise a bauble as a gift for a friend or family member.

Alternatively, members of the public can buy a kit for Help for Kids to distribute to a child in need.

Businesses will also be encouraged to bulk-buy baubles, which the charity will pass on to children in their networks.

To buy a bauble kit online, visit www.businessstation.co.uk/

Alternatively, kits are available to buy in person at Overgate and Wellgate.

Meanwhile, Angie De Vos, chief executive of Women’s Business Station said: “Women’s Business Station is here to support and empower women setting up their own businesses.

“However, many of these enterprising women are also mothers or grandmothers, most of whom have really struggled this year so we thought we would give back to our communities this Christmas, bring people together and raise much-needed funds for Help for Kids in the process.”

The Bauble of Hope campaign is sponsored by Coca-Cola European Partners, Steedman Accountants, Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, Wallace Veterinary Centres, Dundee Social Enterprise Network, CBO Associates and DigiStop.