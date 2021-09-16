Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021
Sport / Dundee United

Battle-scarred Dundee United star Mark Connolly fit for derby after bouncing back from his 7th major injury

By Ewan Smith
September 16, 2021, 5:15 pm
Mark Connelly is fighting fit for Dundee United ahead of Sunday's derby
Dundee United star Mark Connolly has been through the wars in his career as he has battled back from SEVEN major injuries.

Connolly, 29, has broken his collar bone twice, damaged his medial collateral ligament, and suffered a broken metatarsal.

He has also undergone hip and hernia operations.

Now he’s back on the comeback trail again after a four-month lay-off – after damaging his posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in a 2-2 draw with Motherwell in May.

The former Republic of Ireland under-21 star made a 12-minute substitute appearance in United’s 0-0 weekend draw with St Mirren as he replaced the injured Ryan Edwards.

Mark Connolly has been a captain courageous for Dundee United in the past

That could put him in line for a start in Sunday’s Dundee derby in Edwards’ place

And Connolly believes he is ‘fitter and stronger’ than ever before.

“There have been quite a few injuries in my career and they’ve always been quite bad ones,” said Connolly.

“I’ve broken two collar bones. I’ve had a hip operation, MCL right knee, hernia operations, a broken metatarsal.

“It’s the nature of the job because of the position I play in. It’s something I have to get on with.

“Thankfully, I deal with it well.

“I’ve always taken a step back, reassess and go again.

“I’m so used to playing week in, week out and suddenly you are out. That puts you back to square one.

“Mentally, as years go on I’ve got stronger and stronger.”

Mark Connolly praises Dundee United sport science team as he targets derby role

Mark Connolly was in the wars for Dundee United at Motherwell before suffering a serious knee injury

Connolly has praised the role played by Dundee United’s sports science department in helping him recover a month ahead of schedule.

That has put him in line for a derby day appearance, should Edwards fail to recover in time.

“I’ve come back a better player and better person.

“When you have your first few injuries you get a wee bit worried and concerned but now I can’t worry.

“I’ve got a wife and two kids. I need to come back fitter and stronger and make sure I’m back on the pitch playing, working hard at my job.

“When I was first injured we thought it was a rupture of my PCL.  Thankfully it was only partial tear.

“I’m back a bit earlier but the whole sports science team at Dundee United have been outstanding with me.

“I feel really fit. I’m stronger than I was before and they deserve a lot of credit for that.

“I don’t know what the situation is with Ryan. I’m hoping it’s not too bad.

“If I’m needed for the derby I’ll be ready. If it’s the bench, I’ll do what’s required.”

Mark Connolly backs Trevor Carson to battle Benjamin Siegrist for the No 1 spot at Dundee United