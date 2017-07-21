Temporary traffic lights at Dundee roadworks were left out of action after thieves stole its batteries.

Police have now launched an investigation after a spate of battery thefts across the city.

The temporary lights were set up by the council on Strathmore Avenue, at the junction of Hospital Street, for work on a pedestrian island and road markings.

However, four batteries were stolen overnight on Wednesday leaving the lights unoperational.

No work was delayed by the theft and the rights are now back up and running, a council spokeswoman said.

Elsewhere, eight batteries from temporary traffic lights at the entrance of Baxter Park on Arbroath Road were taken around the same time.

Meanwhile, five car batteries were taken from a horse riding school (which didn’t want to be identified) in the city between Sunday and Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting CR/18826/17, CR/18832/17, CR/18845/17 or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”