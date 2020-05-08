Batman, Spider-Man, and Captain America all visit Dundee foodbank

Dundee’s superheroes paid a visit to a food larder in Kirkton in their bid to keep spirits up during lockdown.
Batman, Spider-Man and Captain America paid a surprise visit to The Attic where the group were distributing food parcels.
Caitlin Baines, larder manager, said: “We’re really grateful to the superheroes for coming along and giving the kids something exciting to enjoy.”
Caitlin said that the food larder at Kirkton had been operating for six weeks now and every Thursday volunteers were handing out dozens of food parcels to those in need.
She said: “We are being given loads of donations from local businesses and individuals and yesterday alone we were able to give out 64 food parcels with basic necessities, such as bread, pasta and cereals.”
In conjunction with Dundee Bairns the larder is also giving around 45 free lunches to children every day.
