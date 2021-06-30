Batch and Bottle is a new brand from luxury distillers William Grant & Sons and includes four individual batched cocktail flavours using some of the world’s best spirits, expertly mixed to elevate any at-home experience.

William Grant & Sons, which was founded in Dufftown in 1897, has utilised the impressive existing portfolio of spirits to present four twists on some cocktail favourites including a curiously crafted Hendrick’s Gin Martini, a bold Glenfiddich Scotch Manhattan, a cheeky Monkey Shoulder Lazy Old Fashioned and a playful Reyka Vodka Rhubarb Cosmopolitan.

From a dinner party at home to a picnic in the park with friends, a perfect occasion needs the right drink.

With four different flavours to choose from, the varied range allows re-creation of classics to suit every taste; mixed with precision, each sip delivers an impeccable blend of quality and flavour.

And with the benefit of each bottle being pre-bottled and pouring six serves, each cocktail is perfect as an accompaniment for a staycation or to upgrade any at-home evening with friends.

The Batch and Bottle line-up includes a curiously crafted Hendrick’s Gin Martini, a bold Glenfiddich Scotch Manhattan, a cheeky Monkey Shoulder Lazy Old Fashioned and a playful Reyka Vodka Rhubarb Cosmopolitan.

Hendrick’s Gin Martini

Hendrick’s Gin Martini is not your average martini. It’s made even more unusual with notes of cucumber and rose, a signature of Hendrick’s Master Distiller Ms Lesley Gracie.

This perfectly curious concoction was created in collaboration with five world-class bars, ensuring a perfectly balanced, distinctive serve, replete with undertones of floral, citrus and herbal curiosity.

Glenfiddich Scotch Manhattan

Glenfiddich Scotch Manhattan is what happens when you take the world’s most awarded single malt whisky, a bright and balanced single malt and stir it with sharp bitters and sweet vermouth to create a bold yet delicate cocktail.

Monkey Shoulder Lazy Old Fashioned

Monkey Shoulder Lazy Old Fashioned is made with a bespoke bitters recipe that compliments the base flavours of Monkey Shoulder perfectly, this is a big, bold and uniquely flavoursome Old Fashioned. A legendary Old Fashioned – without the legendary wait.

Reyka Rhubarb Cosmopolitan

Reyka Rhubarb Cosmopolitan allows you to plummet into adventurous Icelandic depths. The glacial Reyka vodka harnesses natural rhubarb whilst mingling with tangy blood orange and zingy fresh lime to create an eruption of Icelandic purity. A classic Cosmo re-imagined by the land of ice and fire.

Info

For every bottle of Batch and Bottle sold, William Grant & Sons will donate £1 to The Drinks Trust and The Ben as part of its #STANDFAST CAMPAIGN, which is dedicated to supporting the hospitality industry and has raised over £110,000 to date.

This donation will apply to all bottles sold to customers in the UK until May 31 2022. More details on the #STANDFAST CAMPAIGN can be found here.

Batch and Bottle bottled cocktails are available to purchase for RRP £26 at 50cl from Amazon, then Harrods and Master of Malt before the end of June 2021 and in Waitrose from August 2021. For more information click here.

