BLETHER: ‘Basher’ Billy Houliston lived up to nickname and gave England ‘discomfort’

Billy Houliston is the subject of a query by a reader.

Billy Docherty asked about a Scotland internationalist called Billy Houliston, who played for Queen of the South at the time.

He was called up to play against England in 1949 at Wembley.

Billy reckoned the team selectors at the time wanted his role chiefly to barge the goalkeeper and upset the England defence.

Carnoustie resident Billy also doesn’t think Houliston played for Scotland again after that match.

Houliston made a scoring debut for Scotland in their previous game against Ireland in a 3-2 win on November 17, 1948.

The Doonhamers centre netted twice, along with James Mason.

Scotland were 2-0 down in that game after four minutes, David Walsh scoring both.

Houliston’s second was the winner and came in the 89th minute.

Scotland lined up – Bobby Brown (Rangers); John Govan (Hibs), Davie Shaw (Hibs); Bobby Evan (Celtic), George Young (Rangers, capt), Billy Redpath (Motherwell); Willie Waddell (Rangers), Jimmy Mason (Third Lanark), Billy Houliston (QOS), Billy Steel (Derby), John Kelly (Barnsley).

Houliston retained his place for the following international on April 9, 1949, a 3-1 win over England at Wembley, Mason, Steel and Reilly finding the target.

His third and final cap came in the next game, a 2-0 home win over France, when the goals came via a Billy Steel double.

Files seemed to back up Billy’s assertion of Houliston’s role to “barge the goalkeeper”.

His nickname was “Basher” and one cutting suggested “Houliston’s robust style of play discomforted the English defenders, attracting boos from the home fans and post-match criticism from the English press”.

He made around 120 appearances for Queens, scoring 60 goals, then had brief spells with Third Lanark and Berwick Rangers.

n STEVE Finan’s book “Lifted Over The Turnstiles” featured on January 5 and March 23, and one reader remembers doing just as the title suggests.

Ewen Watt said: “The book is a very nostalgic account of club history, old grounds, terracings and rickety stands.

“I remember entry was four shillings (20p) and I used to scramble over the turnstile as a wee boy.

“Happy days – when fitba was a man’s game with no histrionics and drama queens rolling about and diving.

“Tiny Wharton was a referee in those days who laid down the law, with no backchat – or else!

“Today’s ‘in-yer-face’ players protesting would have got their come-uppance!”