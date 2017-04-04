One of the founding members of Britpop legends The Coral is coming to Dundee.

Bill Ryder-Jones will play an intimate acoustic set at Conroy’s Basement on Friday June 9.

The 33-year-old helped found Merseyside favourites The Coral and played lead guitar until 2008.

He has since carved out a solo career recording four studio albums and film scores as well as playing gigs and festivals across the UK.

Dundee fans can look forward to a more stripped-back atmosphere as Ryder-Jones offers an acoustic twist on his extensive back catalogue.

The whistlestop tour will also see him perform dates in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sheffield, York and Birmingham all between June 5-10.

Ryder-Jones helped shape some of The Coral’s best-known hits including Dreaming of You, Pass it On, Don’t Think You’re The First and In the Morning.

Tickets are available from skiddle.com.