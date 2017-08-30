Baseball bat thugs smash windows of car parked on Dundee street

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A Dundee man has spoken of the frantic moment he rang 999 as two men smashed up a neighbour’s car with baseball bats.

Ryan Byrne, of St Nicholas Place, in St Mary’s, said the worrying incident was the second of its kind in the street in the past six months.

Police said they were investigating the crime after the black Vauxhall Corsa had every window aside from the windscreen smashed just after midnight on Tuesday.

There were also large dents in the bodywork while the wing mirrors were also both broken.

Dad Ryan, 39, told the Tele: “I heard this huge bang and then looked out the window and saw two guys with baseball bats smashing up the car.

“It is the second time that this has happened in the past six months.

“I rushed down the stairs and as I got down to confront them that is when they took off.

“I didn’t have time to see the registration of their vehicle so I called 999.

“The police were here about 12.30am.

“I have a camera at the front of the house and it has had spray paint put over it.

“I have post-traumatic stress disorder and have three kids in the house so it’s worrying to have stuff like this happening.

“The car the guys took off in was a small black car.”

Another neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “This is terrible. There must be thousands of pounds worth of damage to the car.

“It might not even be worth fixing it.

“I didn’t see it happen but my neighbour mentioned it when I was leaving for work. Then I saw the vehicle.

“There’s glass all over the road and everything. Hopefully they can catch who did it.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said they were looking into the incident

She added: “We are carrying out inquiries after a car was vandalised at St Nicholas Place, Dundee, at around 12.30am Tuesday.”

The spokeswoman added: “Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting reference 0033 of 29/08/17.”