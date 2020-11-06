Dundee bars choose to stay shut under city’s Level 3 rules due to ‘commercial unviablity’

As the city heads into its first weekend under new restrictions, many bars will remain shut, as Level 3 has proved “commercially unviable”.

A significant number of pubs are planning to hunker down this month, drawing on the extended UK Government furlough scheme to maintain staff numbers, says David Glass, president of Dundee Licensed Trade Association.

David, who owns Doc Ferry’s Bar in Broughty Ferry, explained: “Generally speaking, for the long term everyone wants to make a go of it but a lot of businesses are closed just now.

“We do food, soup and sandwiches but when we sat down and thought about it, it wouldn’t have been commercially viable.

“I’ve spoken to a couple of other publicans who do food and are quite big on that side of things. One said, ‘this is murder’, the other said, ‘one day is bad the other good’. Still, commercially it isn’t great.

“We’ve been closed for a month. We’ll use the furlough; it’s been a lifeline, a confusing one, but a lifeline nonetheless.

“As it stands, we employ 10 in total including some part-time staff, and we’ve been able to hang on to everyone so we’re going to ride it out in November and see what December brings.”

Yesterday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a five-month winter extension to the furlough scheme for employees, with 80% of wages paid by the Treasury.

Support for the self-employed will return to more generous levels, with grants of up to £7,500 on offer.

Jimmy Marr, director of the City Centre Pubs group, which owns licensed premises in Dundee that include Nicolls Bar & Restaurant, Harlequins, and the Taybridge Bar, said all his venues are closed.

He added: “I think there’s more pubs closed than open at the moment. There’s not a lot of business out there. All my rented ones are closed and my managed ones.

“By the time you factor in your costs – that you’re only open to six o’clock at night with no alcohol – it’s not enough.”

Dundee is currently on the second-highest level meaning alcohol can’t be sold indoors or outdoors by bars or restaurants, and businesses must shut at 6pm.

There is more flexibility under Level 2 (the third-highest of the five tiers), with alcohol sales allowed indoors with a main meal until 8pm. Outdoors the curfew has been extended to 10.30pm

While David is considering his options for reopening under Level 2, as and when restrictions in the city are relaxed, he says other bars that do not now serve food face a dilemma as to whether to do likewise.

He said: “If we go to Level 2 like Angus you can serve alcohol with a main meal – there’s a few places trying that there.

It’s something I’m toying with in my head. It’s a bit more simple for us because we already do food, but for people who would just be going to start up doing food there’s a lot of things that have to be thought through if you’re opening a kitchen.”

Currently, government advice says venues like pubs do not need approval to sell food if it accounts for less than 25% of trade – something that may be a challenge if alcohol must be sold with food.

And venues handling meat, fish, egg or dairy should be inspected and may need council approval.

There is also the question of what constitutes a main meal under the new Level 2 guidelines. While there is again government advice around this, business owners are also told to apply “common sense”.