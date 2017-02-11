Kevin McGoldrick has swapped working for Manchester City in China to be East Fife boss Barry Smith’s assistant at Bayview.

The Methil manager has been on the hunt for a new No 2 since Gordon Young left to take up a job in the United States at the end of last month.

Smith, whose side are on an 11-game unbeaten run, has now moved quickly to appoint McGoldrick as his right-hand man.

The manager said: “I have met Kevin before when we were doing our coaching licences. I also know Davie Irons really well and he worked with Kevin when they were both at Stenhousemuir.

“He speaks very highly of him. I have had help from our goalkeeping coach Alex Connon and he has been brilliant since Gordon left but it was essential I had my assistant beside me on match days and at training.”