Barry scores £200 with the Tele’s first goalscorer competition

Lucky Tele reader Barry Strachan is now £200 richer after winning our first goalscoarer competition on Friday.

Barry, an Autoglass windscreen fitter, won with his prediction that Nicky Clark would score first. He got the news that he had won the money while sitting in his van. Barry told the Tele: “Honestly, I’d forgotten that I ever entered. I was just sitting in my van when I found out.”

The lucky winner is a Dundee United supporter and described the match as “a win-win, literally”. Barry added: “I’m really happy with the results, I got a win and I got some money.

“Honestly, I don’t think we played that well but I’ll take the result.”

While some may use the £200 for a fancy day trip or a night out, Barry plans to spend the cash on his family. “It’s a good time to win, with it being so close to Christmas.”

He said. “I’ve got a wife and a 10-week-old daughter, so I think I’ll use the money as a boost to get them something really nice for Christmas.”

The 28-year-old also confessed that he would be taking part in future Tele competitions, saying: “I may as well, I might win some more money.”