Barry bakes homemade goodies for Ninewells staff amid coronavirus crisis

A man from Edinburgh has been doing his part during the coronavirus crisis and baking bread for staff at Ninewells Hospital.

Barry Coutts from Haymarket, has a family member who has been drafted in to help out at the hospital amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the former chef posted a picture of some of his baked goodies on Instagram, the family member got in touch asking for the recipe.

Barry, 61, then made him a couple loaves, which the family member took in to Ninewells to share with colleagues.

Barry said: “I enjoy baking. I made mini focaccia pizzas, just enough for him to take into the staff room and share them out.”

Barry added: “Every little helps. I am happy to do it.”

To see some of the delicacies Barry has made, visit his Instagram page.

🔵 In these troubled times, when many people are struggling to get out for their paper, we are pledging to help readers by providing a FREE digital edition of the Evening Telegraph for three months. Click below to register ⬇️