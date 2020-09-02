Barnhill appoint new management team as Midlands amateur football gets set to return

Barnhill have appointed a new management team for the upcoming Midlands season.

Gary Middleton will sit in the hotseat, supported by assistant bosses Ryan Thompson and Mark Dunlop.

Dundee amateur football veteran Ian Davidson will also be on hand to guide and support the new coaching team in the dugout.

Barnhill were flying last season, sitting second before the coronavirus brought proceedings to a halt.

The MAFA committee meet tomorrow night to discuss how to resolve last term and plans for the new campaign.

They anticipate local friendlies to return as of September 14 and for the league to begin in October.

Midlands president Mike Crichton said: “We were never able to get last season completed because of Covid-19 but we are hopeful, moving forward, of getting back out on pitches across the area soon enough.

“It’s been a long break away but the committee are meeting to put plans in place for how we return as safely as possible.”