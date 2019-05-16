Barman and accomplice stole thousands of pounds from Dundee pub

A rogue barman and his thieving accomplice stole thousands of pounds from a city pub.

Kieron Edwards, 22, provided Derek Muir with information so he could raid the safe of the Admiral Bar back in January.

The pair could face a jail term after admitting to stealing over £5,000 from the Camperdown Road boozer.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Edwards told police that he had been pressured into the break-in by Muir, 40.

Edwards had been working alone on the night in question and locked up as normal just after midnight.

At around 9.45am the following morning, a member of staff noticed the security room had been forced with the drop safe and cash from the night’s takings missing.

CCTV was reviewed and captured two men, revealed to be Muir and an unidentified male, in the security room just before 3am.

Muir was seen talking on the phone with Edwards admitting to police that he was talking to him.

Fiscal depute Joanne Smith said: “The accused Edwards voluntarily allowed police to examine his mobile phone.

“This revealed a missed WhatsApp call from an unknown number at the time the alarm was activated. He said this was Deek Muir.

“A number of Facebook Messenger texts revealed messages to the same number.

“The accused Edwards made a voluntary statement saying the accused Muir had taken the safe and cash to his home address.”

Police later searched Muir’s property on January 18 and recovered a number of items as well as around £1,400 in cash.

Muir became aggressive with officers, struggling violently with them as he was being arrested at his home on St Dennis Terrace.

Both Edwards, of Dens Road, and Muir, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to breaking into the Admiral Bar on January 19, forcing open the security room and stealing £5,125.19.

Defence solicitor Scott Norrie, representing Edwards, said his client was commended by police for his honesty when being interviewed.

He said: “Although they are acquaintances, they are not friends. What is also contained within the transcript of the interview is that there was an element of coercion but not to the extent that can provide a defence in any way.”

Muir’s solicitor, Mike Short, said Edwards was the “brains of the operation” and had provided Muir with all of the information to carry out the break-in.

Mr Short said that Muir accepted his responsibility for the offence from the outset.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on the pair until next month. Edwards’ bail was allowed to continue and Muir was remanded in custody.