BARGAIN HUNT: Hundreds queue in early hours for Boxing Day deals in Dundee

You need to be a dedicated bargain hunter to leave the warmth of your bed in the wee small hours of Boxing Day and bag the best deals in the sales.

But that’s exactly what about 150 or so brave souls did in Dundee this morning.

While the rest of us were still sleeping off the effects of the turkey and a glass or two of sherry, they were queuing up to see what bargains were on offer.

By 6am there were queues outside Next in Gallagher Retail Park and on Nethergate.

First in line at Gallagher, where the queue stretched to about 100 by the time it opened at 6am, was Shams Alani, 28, from Menzieshill.

For the third year in a row Shams was heading the queue in her bid to buy clothes for her little boy, Zain, 3, to last him all year.

Shams, who is originally from Iraq, said: “This is the third year I’ve done this and it’s worth it.

“I’m really excited because I think there are going to be plenty bargains.

“I buy clothes in different sizes to last my son all year.

“I don’t mind the early start – at least this year it’s less cold than it was last year.”

Sara Alshakarich, 30, got up at 3.30am to get to the store in time to be near the head of the queue.

Sara was also planning to buy clothes for her children Misk, 4 and one-year-old Mohammad.

She said: “It’s worth being here at this time to get the deals that are on in children’s clothes.”

Although the queue was slow forming with most people arriving between 5.30am and 6am there were about 100 by the time the shop opened.

Meanwhile, along Nerthergate about 50 people were in a queue waiting for the stores to open at the Overgate shopping centre.

Linzee o’Brien and her daughter Rachael Findlay, 10, from Blairgowrie, were first in line with money waiting to be spent.

Linzee said: “I do this every year but this is the first time Rachael has come with me.

“It’s become a habit and a tradition at this time of year.

“I would say it’s definitely quieter than it was last year with far fewer people here really early.”