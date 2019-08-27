Bard of Salford John Cooper Clarke promises a ‘right good night’ in Dundee visit

John Cooper Clarke is ready to rock… and Dundee should be afraid, very afraid.

He may be in his older years, but he is not holding back.

And the man known as the punk poet has vowed to perform in his unmistakable style – machine gun delivery studded with factory floor language.

The rasping Salford accent is still there and the humour as cutting as a surgeon’s scalpel.

And for the real devotees, John has teased them by telling the Tele exclusively that he has begun planning his memoirs.

In typical fashion he says: “I haven’t kept a f****** diary, but I have got a good memory.

“In fact, my memory is long and my vengeance is total.”

To the musicians and celebs who have crossed JCC in the past, start praying now because the master could even recall the gig I saw him perform at Strathclyde University in the early 1980s and who was playing on the same bill.

For the record, it was Siouxsie and the Banshees – and I couldn’t remember that, despite being a few years younger than the man.

Back in the day, John easily recalls everyone being angry young men and women. The hate for Thatcher was pure and the depth of feeling surged through concerts and rallies.

He says with a chuckle: “Them were the days.

“We thought it was bad then, but everything can get worse, as we see now. It’s a case of careful what you wish for.

“I don’t get involved in politics now, like I say when didn’t anyone complain about politicians?

“Can you point me to a golden era where… everybody liked being ruled? F***ing never!

“But there are some real creeps nowadays. But then again I expect the worst from any politician.”

So what can fans in Dundee expect when John rolls into town for his show at the city’s Gardyne Theatre on Saturday October 19?

Without missing a beat he fires back: “A right f****** good night!

“And they can expect more of the same…and then some. There will be a few classics and there will maybe be a few extra poems.

“Then I will add a bit of fun and I can guarantee – solid, copper-plated guarantee – that everybody is going to leave with a smile on their face.”

John has fond memories of Dundee and spoke of savouring the atmosphere of a waterfront hotel and added: “I love coming to Scotland and Dundee. I’ve been many times and the reaction of the crowd is great.

“I was here last year and saw the V&A which is fabulous. I know of DC Thomson and the Sunday Post, the Beano and the Dandy plus Oor Wullie.

“Maybe I will buy one of those sculptures.”

Posh hotels and venues seem a world away from the clubs and student venues of the 80s with smoke-filled rooms and plastic tumblers full of warm beer.

He used to travel to the shows on public transport and chuckles at the memory.

John said: “Yeah, long time ago now, mate. Now I have a driver and I am too old for public transport.

“But I still love doing live gigs. It’s smashing. Anywhere where there’s people is great if I’m doing my stuff.

“I am working on my book of poems right now. It’s called ‘The Luckiest Man Alive’ and I’m also working on the memoirs.

“I am thinking of calling that ‘I Wanna Be Yours’ after the Arctic Monkeys. I just hope to live long enough to finish it.

“But I am not finishing up any time soon. I have never even thought about that. I am not retiring, not yet and not in the foreseeable future.”

John has the tour to contend with first and is also lining up some television work.

And at the age of 70 there is definitely no holding him back. So look out for many more tours to come from the man who wants to be yours.