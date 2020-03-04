Barclays bank branches in Dundee and Perth vandalised by ‘environmental activists’ as police launch appeal for information

Police have issued an appeal for information after two Barclays bank branches in Tayside were vandalised.

Branches in Dundee and Perth were targeted on Monday by individuals “claiming to be environmental activists”.

Some time before 8.40am in Dundee, the lock of the door on the High Street premises was deliberately damaged.

In Perth, around 6am, the lock of the door to the branch on the High Street was deliberately damaged in a similar way, preventing the premises from being unlocked and opened for business.

Four individuals, all described as around 6ft in height and wearing orange high-visibility jackets, were seen to be responsible.

Police have said that they have no description of those responsible for the incident in Dundee at the moment.

A statement from the force said: “Although it could be the case that the same group may be responsible, we cannot confirm that at this time.

“Whatever the claimed cause of those responsible, these are criminal acts of vandalism which have prevented members of the public from accessing their bank services and going about their daily personal business.

“If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”