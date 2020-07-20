Barbers and bars happy to be back up and running following months of closure

Barbers and publicans have expressed joy at reopening their doors after almost four months of closure.

The businesses, forced to shut in March as part of the UK’s nationwide lockdown, were given permission from the Scottish Government to reopen fully last week.

This weekend was also the first in many months to see pubs able to serve customers indoors.

Paul Russell owner of the Bank Bar on Union Street said: “It’s been good. We’ve had bookings all the way through the weekend and stayed open late on Friday and Saturday.

“The tables outside on Unions Street have been busy too. The biggest thing is that people have complied with track and tracing and social distancing, and that’s made the staff feel really safe.”

The reopening of barbers came as a relief for many, with hundreds of shaggy haired customers piling in to salons to get their hair cut.

One barber described his flow of customers as “constant.”

James Johnstone, owner of Network Barber Club on Commercial Street, told the Tele: “It’s been mental, totally crazy.

“We’ve been fully booked, from 8am to 9pm every day.

“So far, everyone that we’ve had has been totally delighted to see us.

“I’ve had jobs with people who have given themselves balders, or had their mums cut their hair, and they’ve just come in and wanted me to sort them out.”

The barber says that he and his staff have been strictly sticking to sanitary and social distancing regulations.

He said: “I have had a lot of new faces in, as well as some regulars too.

“The job has been different, we take people’s temperature before their appointment, use hand sanitiser all the time and make sure to wear a mask.

“That’s the part I don’t like, since wearing a mask for 12 hours can get uncomfortable, but I understand why it’s important.”

Despite the discomfort of wearing a mask, James said couldn’t be happier to be back at work.

“It’s actually really, really good,” he said. “Four months with no business has been tough for us, but we’re just excited to be back.”

This weekend was also the first in many months to see pubs able to serve customers indoors.

The new guidance has pleased many in the industry, including Andy Keir, owner of Bruach in Broughty Ferry.

The bar owner said: “This weekend couldn’t have gone better.

“We’ve had no issues, and plenty of great feedback from our customers.

“A lot of it was about how comfortable and safe people have felt in the bar.

“It’s just great, it feels good. Our staff and customers have really missed the experience of going out.”