Barber who attacked a disabled man ordered to carry out unpaid work

A barber who attacked a disabled man before spitting at a police officer has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Callum Butler, 23, left James McKinsley – who has a glass eye and suffers from emphysema – bruised and swollen after repeatedly punching and choking him during a drunken rampage last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard the incident started after Butler’s mother Michelle – now deceased – took exception to him bringing a group of strangers to her home in Cupar in the early hours of the morning.

Fiscal depute Saima Rasheed said: “The accused was telling his mother to calm down and shut up. Mr McKinsley had woken up during the commotion and attempted to pull the accused away from Michelle Butler.

“The accused retaliated and began to punch and seize Mr McKinsley by the throat and restrict his breathing.”

Butler was arrested and taken to police headquarters in Dundee’s West Bell Street.

He became aggressive at the charge bar and spat on a police officer’s right arm.

Butler, of Dens Road, pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr McKinsley at an address in Bonnygate, Cupar, on May 19 2018 by repeatedly punching him on the head and body, seizing him by the throat and restricting his breathing, knocking him to the ground and kicking him on the body.

He also admitted assaulting PC Graeme Elrick by spitting on his arm.

The case had been delayed on multiple occasions due difficulties in obtaining psychiatric assessments as well as Butler’s failure to turn up for an appointment.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond ordered Butler to carry out 270 hours of unpaid work and placed him on super vision for 12 months.

He was also made subject to a restriction of liberty order keeping him indoors between 7pm and 7am for 135 days. The order is extended to 9pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Sheriff Drummond said: “These are serious offences and they warrant custody.

“It does seem to me that you have had a very difficult background, that does not excuse any of this behaviour but I believe I can impose an alternative to custody.”