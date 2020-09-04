Barber shop closes it doors after serving generations of families in Dundee

A well-known Dundee barber shop which has served its customers for over 30 years has announced its closure, just weeks after reopening following the coronavirus pandemic.

Fellows Barbers on Commercial Street was emptied on Monday, with the owners of the business describing the decision as “heart-wrenching” and admitting the reasons were outwith their control.

In a statement they described their customer base as their “extended family”.

The statement read: “It’s with a heavy heart that Fellows Barbers need to tell all our wonderful loyal customers that we will be closing indefinitely at the end of August.

“It’s a decision that has been heart wrenching but our only option due to many reasons which are out with our control.

“After 30-plus years working and interacting with our customers who we look on as our extended family we say a very sad farewell to each and everyone of you.

“Susan and Sharon would like to say a huge thank you to each and every one of our customers who have made our years of working there very enjoyable and for giving us a lot of lovely memories.”

Bobby Ralph, 35, who had been a loyal customer of the shop since the age of eight said he was “gutted” by the announcement.

He added: “I’ve been a customer here for over 27 years. My uncles, brother and my sons have all been customers and we are gutted they have closed, we have known the staff for so long.

“I have no idea why it has closed but I’m gutted.”

Many others took social media to express their sadness at the premises closing after serving many generations of families from its original premises.

One customer said: “Such sad news. The two of you have been more like sisters than barbers over the past 20 odd years. I am gonna miss you both.”