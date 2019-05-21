‘Barack Obama told Dundee man to cut OAP’s hand off’, court hears

A man who chopped off a disabled woman’s hand claimed former US president Barack Obama told him to do it as human bones would cure him of his illness, a court was told.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that 34-year-old Stephen Brisbane attacked 64-year-old Sandra McGowan at her home on South Road on February 14 last year.

Miss McGowan, who was in a wheelchair after suffering a stroke which left the left side of her body paralysed, let Brisbane in after he knocked on her door at 4.15am.

Prosecutor Richard Goddard said: “She believed it was her carer who usually arrived first thing in the morning.

“The accused walked up, gave her a cuddle, told her his name was Stephen and offered to make her a cup of tea.”

Brisbane attacked Miss McGowan, cutting off her right hand with a knife from her kitchen. He put the hand in a carrier bag and returned to his mother’s house in Dundee, and placed it in her freezer. His sister found the hand and called police.

Brisbane admitted entering Ms McGowan’s home and assaulting her to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement, permanent impairment and to the danger of her life.

Defence QC Mark Stewart said: “He has expressed deep sorrow and remorse for the injuries caused to this lady. He is extremely sorry for this.

“He thought he was suffering from a serious illness and said he had been advised by Barack Obama to take crystal meth. He had been told it was the cure for his illness and could be extracted from the bones of human beings.”

Judge Johanna Johnston deferred sentence on Brisbane until next month and ordered an assessment to be carried out into the risk he poses to the public.

She told him: “You have accepted your responsibility for a horrific attack on a very vulnerable woman.

“It has had a very deep effect on the woman. She is now reliant on others.”