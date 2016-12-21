A Dundee bar is set to open its doors on Christmas Day to help feed the city’s homeless.

Staff from Bar 15, on Ward Road, are teaming up with employees from neighbouring watering hole The Firefly, bakers Rough and Fraser, Tesco Metro in the Murraygate and Dundee Street Chaplains to offer filled rolls and hot drinks to anyone who has nowhere to go on Christmas Day.

Lee Copland, a doorman at Bar 15, said he and his partner John Nichol, who is a bar supervisor at the pub, had the idea after deciding they “couldn’t be bothered” celebrating the festive period.

Lee, 24, said: “We just decided we couldn’t be bothered with Christmas, so we decided to bring other people together.

“It made sense to do something to benefit others when we realised we weren’t fussy about doing anything on the day.

“It’s not just people who are homeless that we are reaching out to.

“There could be people who are alone, or have no electricity — anyone who’s struggling.”

Around 250 filled rolls are being prepared for anyone who goes along on Christmas Day.

Rough and Fraser, based in Kinghorne Road, agreed to supply the rolls.

Staff at the Tesco in the Murraygate, where Lee previously worked, are providing fillings for the rolls, as well as tea and coffee.

Employees of The Firefly will prepare the rolls, while Lee and others from Bar 15 will open the pub between noon and 3pm to welcome people in.

Rock Street Chaplains will also be on hand on to offer guidance and support to anyone who needs it.

The chaplains are volunteers who contribute to the safety and well-being of people on the streets by offering care and compassion as well as practical support.

The organisers are also trying to source hats and scarves to distribute as Christmas gifts.

Lee said: “We spoke to all the other businesses and they were keen to help with the food and drink.

“The chaplains said they would like to be involved too.

“The capacity of the pub is just under 500 people, so it’s a great venue to hold the event.”

Lee said that no alcohol would be served or be allowed on the premises, due to licensing laws.

He’s also hopeful that if this year’s event is well-attended, it could become a regular fixture on the festive calendar.

He said: “We don’t know how many people will come along.

“Because it’s the first time we’ve done this it could be hit or miss but we’re hopeful a few will make it.

“It’s just nice to be able to do something for Dundee’s residents, especially at this time of year.”