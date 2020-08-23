Bar in Hilltown granted licence to sell alcohol once more

A Hilltown bar has been granted a licence to sell alcohol once again.

Grant Cunningham from Cookie’s Bar appealed to Dundee City Council’s licensing board for the licence after the board was told one person had objected but had since moved out of their property.

Brian Woodcock, senior licensing solicitor for the council, said: “These premises have been licensed for a considerable number of years until recently when the previous licence was surrendered.

“There was an objection from a member of the public but I understand that person moved out of their property in May.”

PC Robyn Jamieson, from Police Scotland’s Tayside division, said: “There was only one complainer and we have only had four times where police have attended and each time found the music not to be excessive at all.”

The decision to grant the alcohol licence was passed unanimously.