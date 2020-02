A sheriff has banned an alleged stalker from entering Dundee.

Justin Hope, 38, is charged with causing a woman fear and alarm during a course of conduct between December 24 and February 22 on Fintry Road and at Morrisons, Afton Way, by sending her unwanted gifts, unwanted cards, attending at her home uninvited and pursuing her.

Hope, of Hornsey Road, London, pleaded not guilty and will stand trial next month.