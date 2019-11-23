Banned driver led police on terrifying 60mph chase through streets of Dundee

A banned driver led police on a 60mph chase through residential streets.

Serial offender Steven Mitchell almost caused a collision by driving on the opposite side of the road on South Road on November 19.

Mitchell caught the attention of officers after a check on his vehicle revealed he was disqualified from driving. After noticing the police were following him, Mitchell drove down a grass embankment and across on to pavements.

Prosecutor Gavin Burton told Dundee Sheriff Court: “Whilst continuing on South Road, he drove on the opposite side of the carriageway at a greater speed than the limit.

“It is estimated that the accused was driving at 60mph causing other road users to take evasive action.

“The accused stopped the car on Yeaman’s Lane and made no response to caution and charge.”

Police also noted the 31-year-old was driving without a valid policy of insurance.

Mitchell, of Dallfield Court, pleaded guilty to driving dangerously by driving down an embankment, on to two pavements, driving at excessive speeds, driving on to the opposing carriageway and causing other road users to take evasive action. The court heard Mitchell has a number of previous convictions, mostly related to driving.

Defence solicitor Mike Short urged Sheriff George Way to give Mitchell an opportunity. Mr Short said: “He’s never had this length of stability in his life. He had spent so much of his life in and out of jail.

“I was surprised to get the call because I had seen him several times in the town and everything was fine.

“He is not a lost cause.”

Sheriff Way deferred sentence on Mitchell until next month for reports.

He was bailed with conditions not to drive any vehicle where a licence is required.

Sheriff Way said: “I am giving you this chance and for goodness sake take it.”