Banned driver led police on terrifying 110mph police chase across Angus

A banned driver has narrowly dodged a prison sentence after leading police on a 110mph chase across Angus.

Residents feared someone would be killed as Luis Hill blitzed through various streets and roads in the region last month.

The 22-year-old was disqualified from driving at the time and only came to a stop after driving into a dead-end.

Hill was spared a jail term at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday after previously pleading guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving while banned.

His high-speed journey took inroads near Forfar, Friockheim and Letham.

Pursuit begins

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie explained how police on patrol were concerned about Hill’s driving and activated the blue lights behind him on the B9128.

However, Hill failed to stop and officers began their pursuit.

Mrs Mackenzie said: “The accused’s vehicle was driving at 45mph in a 30mph area.

“He then reached speeds of up to 55mph on that road.

“The accused’s vehicle forced its way past two vehicles and continued on the U464, reaching a blind summit and onto a right hand bend on the opposing carriageway.

“The pursuit continued on the B965 where the accused was registered driving 45mph in a 20mph zone.

“He continued on the A932 at speeds of 110mph in a 6omph limit.”

Hill then reached a dead end and his black Volkswagen Golf was forced to come to a halt.

He did not resist the officers who arrested him.

Terrified drivers

Witnesses previously revealed their horror as they watched police pursue Hill at high speeds.

Claire McDonald, from Arbroath, said: I was coming round the bend after passing Murton Farm on my way back to Arbroath from Forfar and as I approached I could see flashing blue lights but didn’t expect to turn the corner and see the police car into my side of the road.

“However they were so close together that I thought they were going to hit me or the police car was going to hit the Golf.

“My daughter was crying in the back she’d got such a fright.

“The speeds round those bends was horrific. We were both really shaken up.”

Custody risk

Solicitor Gary McIlravey said Hill’s eyes were “wide open” about the possibility of a custodial sentence.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “This is certainly a matter which would breach the custody threshold.

“However, I will take into account your age and you have had only one previous period in custody for a non-analogous matter.

“You need to be in no doubt, this is a direct alternative to custody.”

Hill was placed on supervision for 12 months, ordered to perform 200 hours of unpaid work and disqualified from driving for five years.

Charges

Hill, of Restenneth Drive, Forfar, pled guilty to driving dangerously on April 19 on East Hemming Street, Letham, the A932 towards Forfar, Blairs Road and the U464 in Letham, the A932 near Milldens and the B965 Station Road, Friockheim.

He drove at speeds excessive for the limit and conditions, exited junctions when unsafe, forced his car past others, enter the opposing carriageway when unsafe and on the approach to blind bends.

The offences were committed while he was disqualified from driving and uninsured.

He also admitted driving while banned and uninsured on the A926 Forfar to Kirriemuir road and North Mains, Kirriemuir on January 30.