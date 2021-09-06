News / Court Banned driver jailed for third offence after police pursuit in Angus By Gordon Currie September 6, 2021, 8:00 am Updated: September 6, 2021, 10:38 am Simpson drove straight at a police roadblock, designed to stop him A serial boy racer led police on a high speed chase from which they eventually had to pull out because of the danger being posed to other road users. Colin Simpson has been jailed for two years and banned from the road for five years after he admitted a third offence of driving dangerously. Simpson was already banned when he was spotted at the wheel by police officers. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe