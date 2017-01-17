Like anyone would be, Leanne Gunning was excited to find herself in a new relationship.

But Kristopher Banks was, in her own words, an “evil monster”, who made her life a living hell.

Last week, Banks was sentenced to four years and three months in prison after admitting attacking her and two other women over a combined 16-year period.

Leanne, 32, of Sandeman Place, has spoken exclusively to the Tele about her three-and-a-half-year “nightmare” relationship with Banks.

She has told how he would regularly beat her up and throw things at her, how he threw her out of the house naked and controlled every aspect of her life.

All of that was happening at a time she was receiving treatment for cervical cancer.

Leanne said: “He was pure evil, a monster, a thug, a weirdo and I was terrified of him.”

The offences towards Leanne took place between January 2012 and April 2015.

Today, Leanne said she could finally breathe again knowing that Banks was behind bars and no longer able to harm her.

She said: “No more will I have to walk down the street terrified I bump into him.

“I can start to rebuild my life safe in the knowledge that he is locked up and cannot hurt me.”

Leanne said she wanted the world to know how badly Banks hurt her.

She also wants to tell anyone else living with an abusive partner to “get out and get help”.

Leanne said: “It’s not easy to get away but it can be done and there are groups out there that can help. No woman should have to live with what I lived with.”

Her relationship with Banks began in 2011 after she met him in a homeless hostel in Dundee.

She said: “I was going through a difficult time and when I met him he seemed great. He was working offshore and said he could help me get my life back on track.

“For the first three months, everything was great and very quickly we got engaged. However, no sooner had he put a ring on my finger than the violence and beatings started.”

The first assault happened in the city centre.

She said: “We had been in Ann Summers — he used to force me to buy underwear in there and dress up for him. If I didn’t he would beat me.

“On this day, I refused so he pushed me out of the shop and hit me in the street outside — he didn’t care who saw him.”

After that, the beatings took place every other day.

Leanne said: “He was clever though and never touched my face so that no one could see.

“But under my clothes I was a mass of horrific bruises.

“I even had broken ribs and ended up in hospital several times but still the beatings continued.

“He controlled every aspect of my life. I wasn’t allowed to wear make-up or nice clothes in case I attracted another man.

“He timed how long I was out of the house and he refused to let me visit my mum and child. He took what little money I had and he would lock me out of the house with no clothes on. I had a really kind neighbour who would help me.”

Things finally came to a head when police visited Leanne on another issue and she was alone.

She said: “Somehow I found the courage to tell the policeman what was happening and after that things moved quickly.

“The police were brilliant and put me in touch with the Women’s Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, who have been absolutely fantastic. I’ve been rebuilding my life and I’m finally looking forward to the future.”

On Thursday, Banks admitted assaulting Leanne and two other women.