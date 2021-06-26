Banking collapsed on to main road at Burntisland

Motorists are being asked to drive with care after a banking collapsed onto the road near Burntisland this morning.

The collapse was reported around 5.20 this morning on the A909 between Burntisland and Dunearn.

Mud, water and other debris are currently on the section of road making conditions difficult for drivers.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said the road had not been closed and the local authority had been contacted.

Local authority on the scene

It is understood they are currently at the scene clearing away the land fall.

One eye-witness said: “There’s mud and other debris on the road where the banking has collapsed.

“Traffic lights have been put in place to control traffic while council workers clear away the mess.”

Last August the area saw two major landslides after storms hit.