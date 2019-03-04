Plans to turn former Dundee bank into food and drink venue

Plans to transform a former bank built in the 1700s into a hip food and drink venue have been submitted to the council.

The former Clydesdale Bank building on Nethergate, next to DCA, could turn into a new bar, complete with re-purposed shipping container which would serve as a new beer garden.

Clydesdale Bank, courtesy of Scott Hobbs Planning, is looking to develop the site which will see the building refurbished to resemble its previous turn of the century condition.

Under the proposed changes the exterior would be developed to include new windows on the top floor, which developers say would add more light and space.

Landscaping will also take place to the rear to allow for a new external seating area.

Within this seating area developers propose to create a stand-alone bar which would be housed in a refurbished shipping container.

The interior will see many of the original features of the property refurbished to their former glory, including fireplaces.

Many of the ceiling features, including the historical mouldings, and roses will also be restored.

Most of the original ceiling features were covered by the bank by a suspended ceiling, which was put in place when it operated as a customer branch.

Work will also take place in the basement of the property to put up partition walls, creating a private dining area as well as a space for private hire functions.

A spokesman for James Paul Associates, the architect responsible for the renovations, said: “Existing features are to be maintained wherever possible.

“Quirky elements like the walk-in safe on the lower ground floor will be re-utilised as a design feature.

“The existing building was set back from the main road to allow for a garden area.

“This garden is to be revitalised and brought back into use as part of the design.”

The architects added that the shipping container bar will act as a “modern intervention” which will offset the traditional features of the building.

The property is rich in history, having first been constructed as a home for Provost Alexander Riddoch in 1790.