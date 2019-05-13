Bank closure sparks fury among locals in Arbroath

A COUNCILLOR has claimed residents have been left “horrified” after Clydesdale Bank pulled a local service.

The branch, on High Street, Arbroath, is one of five in Scotland to close this summer.

Arbroath East and Lunan councillor, Brenda Durno, said ending the service will have an impact on independent traders and elderly customers.

Brenda, who has used the bank herself for 30 years, insists the decision to pull the service came “out of the blue”.

She said: “They just redecorated the branch about two months ago.

“We aren’t aware of an exact date when it is likely to close, but it has been mooted that it may be August.”

A spokeswoman for CYBG, the owner of Clydesdale Bank, also ended any hopes of a mobile service being in place for Arbroath customers.

Ms Durno, who also runs her own flower business, said customers have been told they can use the nearby post office next to the bank once it shuts.

She said: “I would imagine there will still be customers who will make the 15-mile journey to Montrose to speak face to face with a teller.

“They are advising customers will be able to use the nearby post office when the branch shuts, which is a small consolation.

“I feel sorry for the post office, now they will have to bear the brunt of Clydesdale customers banking.”

Ms Durno added: “The staff in the Clydesdale have been fantastic and I hope they are all able to retain their positions.”

A spokeswoman for CYBG confirmed there was a small number of colleagues who were at risk of redundancy when the bank closes later this year.

Fergus Murphy, group retail director at CYBG said a number of factors, including footfall, had been taken before considering a decision to close in Arbroath along with a St Andrews branch.