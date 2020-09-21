Man allegedly broke into house to steal bank cards before using them at ATM

A man allegedly broke into a house to steal two bank cards before using them at ATMs.

Sean Phinn is alleged to have taken £700 from a cash machine after committing the break-in on August 27.

Court papers allege that Phinn broke into the house on Whorterbank to steal the two cards.

Thereafter, the Ancrum Court man allegedly used the TSB ATM on High Street, Lochee, to steal £200.

A separate charge alleges that he stole £500 using the same machine.

Phinn is also alleged to have used the card to obtain £84.70 worth of goods from the Spar store on Orleans Place.

The 39-year-old appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court and made no plea when the case called on petition before Sheriff John Rafferty.

He was released on bail after the case was continued for further examination.