Bank announces it will cut opening hours at two Angus branches

The TSB is to reduce opening hours at its branches in Brechin and Montrose.

It comes after the banking giant sparked anger by revealing similar moves at branches across Tayside and Fife, including Lochee, Craigiebank, Blairgowrie, Coupar Angus and Cupar.

A final list of cuts has yet to be released but the bank has defended its decision by blaming a drop in the number of people coming through its doors.

Kirstene Hair, Scottish Conservative MP for Angus, contacted the TSB for confirmation and afterwards raised concerns for the future of branches.

She said: “I welcome the fact that the TSB remains committed to Brechin and Montrose and that no jobs will be lost.

“However, I am concerned that this could be the thin end of the wedge.

“I hope that this decision to downgrade the service provided is not a step towards the closure of the branches further down the line.”