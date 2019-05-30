Bands lined up for beer festival in Dundee

Plans for the Fisherman’s Beer Festival are well under way.

The festival is taking place for its 20th year and all funds will go towards Broughty Ferry lifeboat.

The event also marks the 60th year since the loss of RNLB Mona and its eight crew members.

The festival will take place on July 5, 6 and 7 at the Fisherman’s Tavern Hotel Broughty Ferry.

Entry on the Friday is free before 5pm and tickets after that time cost £5.

Entry on the Saturday and Sunday, which runs from noon-10pm both days, costs £5.

Bands and artists lined up to play at the event include Tequila Rose Band, Sunstorm, Chris Crosbie, Colour-Coded, Road Runner Dundee, Joker In The Hole and much more.

There will also be 25 ales available at the festival.

The main sponsor for the event is Well-Safe Solutions Ltd.