Bands line up to play Broughty Ferry’s first ‘virtual’ Big Weekend

There’s good news for the people of Broughty Ferry with the announcement that their annual Big Weekend music festival is going ahead – virtually.

The Fort Hotel’s Big Weekend started in 2006, and has become a firm favourite of locals and tourists alike since.

Pub owner John Black said he had been working hard to make sure this weekend’s event would still take place – albeit nobody could actually go along and all the acts would be performing online for Big Weekend fans to tune into.

John explained: “We have held the Big Weekend for 14 years now and wanted to find a way to still go ahead this year.

“A lot of people are needing support and encouragement just now and we decided it would be great to be able to hold the event and still get the music out there to cheer everyone up.”

He added: “We have managed to pull it all together and despite the current situation we still have an amazing lineup, boasting over 20 bands playing over the three days – all online.

“There will be a mix of acoustic, live, covers, originals and DJs all streamed live through our Facebook page.

“All the artists will be performing on their own from home and we’re expecting it to be very successful.

“I have already had some great feedback and people are really looking forward to this going ahead.”

The weekend is to be held over three days from May 22 to 24. Everything will be streamed though The Fort’s Facebook page.

John said: “The Big Weekend began to compliment the Fisherman’s Tavern Beer Festival to give those attending somewhere to go in the evening and night.

“While the beer festival had feared the Big Weekend would detract people, it actually did the opposite, with 2006 being one of the beer festival’s busiest years.”

Last year was the 20th Fisherman’s Beer Festival and was hailed a big success.

Held at the pub in Broughty Ferry, the annual event is run in aid of the town’s lifeboat station.

At the beginning of April they announced that it wouldn’t be going ahead this year.

A spokesman said: “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that the Fisherman’s Beer Festival 2020 is cancelled.

“Due to the current pandemic and the uncertainty which we all face in the coming months, we have decided this is our only option.

“We will be back in 2021 and hope that you will join us to celebrate the work of our dedicated RNLI crew.”