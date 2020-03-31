Band of Dundee superheroes pound the pavement to offer some light relief during lockdown

Spider-Man, Batman, Captain America and Iron Man have been entertaining residents across the city as they go on their daily jogs.

Thousands of locals have given some of the biggest names in the comic book genre their seal of approval as they entertain adults and children alike.

Five locals have been donning their alter-egos so far in areas of Broughty Ferry and Douglas.

Speaking today the man behind the Dundee Superheroes page, Dylan McConnell, said the group had kick-started after watching the exploits of Duloch Spider-Man in Fife.

Now Dundee’s own super group including Dylan, Kevin Polson, Stuart Sinclair, Tom Taylor, Greg Beattie have revealed they plan on reaching as many people as they can whilst raising money for children’s charity, Barnardos.

Dylan from the Polepark area added: “The response to this has been brilliant. We’ve been out on 13 runs since we started last Friday.

“As long as the latest government guidelines continue we plan to go too as many areas of the city as we can.

“We are running individually and each person is using their daily exercise to do their bit.”

