An Angus Council ban on people living all year round at a holiday park near Carnoustie has been overturned in a landmark decision.

The site at Barry Downs Park was previously used by “hutters” who lived in permanent huts after the First World War.

This historical residential use has meant a Scottish Government reporter has dismissed Angus Council’s position that the gradual replacement of the huts with static homes represented a material change of use.

Site operator Shoreline Management Ltd was able to demonstrate there had been no break in residential use at the site.

A 2015 appeal to the Scottish Government ruled in Angus Council’s favour — however, in the latest twist in the long-running legal battle, this has been overturned in a fresh appeal and a certificate of lawfulness for the homes will now be granted.

The reporter’s decision stated that he had to consider whether the present use was materially different and whether residential use had continued without interruption for at least 10 years up to June 7 2016.

The report said: “Half or more of the former huts were in fact caravans in that they retained a chassis and wheels and would, subject to removal of cladding and possibly the fitting of new wheels, have been capable of being moved.

“In that, it appears to me that they shared the essential characteristics of park homes.”

The reporter added that the council had not supplied any evidence the site had not been in residential use for the 10 years prior to the application.

He added: “Accordingly, I find that the authority’s reason for refusal is not well founded and therefore conclude that a certificate should be granted.”